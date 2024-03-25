Batman | The Brave and The Bold – Aggiornamenti Preoccupanti sul Riavvio Cinematografico DC

Batman: The Brave and The Bold – Aggiornamenti Preoccupanti sul Riavvio Cinematografico DC (Di lunedì 25 marzo 2024) Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it Mister Movie Il prossimo Riavvio Cinematografico di Batman, intitolato “The Brave and The Bold”, annunciato da James Gunn nel 2023, ha recentemente ricevuto un aggiornamento che potrebbe far preoccupare i fan della DC. Ritardi e Incertezze: Il Futuro del Film di Batman di Andy Muschietti Rimane in Bilico Durante l’annuncio della lista dei progetti dei DC Studios, Gunn ha rivelato l’intenzione di portare sul grande schermo una storia incentrata sul figlio di Bruce Wayne, Damian Wayne, basata sui fumetti di Grant Morrison. Tuttavia, dopo il coinvolgimento del regista Andy Muschietti nel giugno 2023, i dettagli sullo sviluppo del film sono stati scarsi. Secondo un recente articolo di The Hollywood Reporter ...
