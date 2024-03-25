AEW | Collision cambia nuovamente slot orario | stavolta per evitare Wrestlemania XL tra due settimane I dettagli

AEW Collision

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
AEW: Collision cambia nuovamente slot orario, stavolta per evitare Wrestlemania XL tra due settimane. I dettagli (Di lunedì 25 marzo 2024) Non c’è pace per Collision. Dopo la cancellazione della puntata di sabato, lo show AEW del sabato sera tornerà il 30 marzo, nel suo classico slot delle ore 20 su TNT. Ma lo farà solamente per una settimana visto che, dopo aver pensato per qualche tempo alla possibilità di “fronteggiare” Wrestlemania Saturday, il prossimo 6 aprile lo show inizierà ben più tardi, quando in Italia sarà quasi l’alba. L’episodio che si sarebbe dovuto svolgere in contemporanea con lo Showcase of Immortals, infatti, inizierà alle ore 23.30 della costa est (la stessa di Wrestlemania), ovvero le 5.30 italiane. Il tutto per evitare la concorrenza diretta di Wrestlemania, che dovrebbe finire proprio alla medesima ora, con inizio alle 19 EST. Ad oggi non risultano inoltre tapings in quei giorni ed è ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
  • AEW Collision

    Un solo match annunciato per il prossimo episodio di Collision, in attesa di scoprire i match che inaugureranno il Tag-Team Titles Tournament, che verranno rivelati venerdì notte a Rampage. Un ... (zonawrestling)

  • AEW Collision

    Diversi annunci in vista del prossimo episodio di Rampage (di cui vi renderemo conto a breve, visti i tapings della notte): la AEW ha infatti confermato che durante la diretta di venerdì verrà ... (zonawrestling)

  • AEW Collision

    Continuano ad arrancare gli ascolti tv di Collision, che negli USA va in onda il sabato sera. La puntata di sabato non è andata in onda Live, essendo stata pre registrata, così come quella ... (zonawrestling)

Ruby Soho Praises The ‘Dudes’ Of Impractical Jokers, Johnny TV On Hey! (EW), Thunder Rosa - Ruby Soho Praises The 'Dudes' Of Impractical Jokers, Johnny TV On Hey! (EW), Thunder Rosa Wrestling News and Rumors ...ewrestlingnews

“He Stole It”: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Controversial ‘Final Boss’ Character Revealed to Share Past With AEW Talent - Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took to social media to hype up his appearance. This is where he first used the title ‘Final Boss,’ while referring to himself. He then used it during his in-ring promo, and ...msn

WWE legend possibly hints at WrestleMania 40 appearance despite being announced for AEW - A WWE legend and current AEW star recently teased appearing at WrestleMania XL. Rob Van Dam is considered one of the greatest high flyers in wrestling history. His achievements are spread over ...msn

Video di Tendenza
Video AEW Collision
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.