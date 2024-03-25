AEW | Collision cambia nuovamente slot orario | stavolta per evitare Wrestlemania XL tra due settimane I dettagli

(Di lunedì 25 marzo 2024) Non c’è pace per. Dopo la cancellazione della puntata di sabato, lo show AEW del sabato sera tornerà il 30 marzo, nel suo classicodelle ore 20 su TNT. Ma lo farà solamente per una settimana visto che, dopo aver pensato per qualche tempo alla possibilità di “fronteggiare”Saturday, il prossimo 6 aprile lo show inizierà ben più tardi, quando in Italia sarà quasi l’alba. L’episodio che si sarebbe dovuto svolgere in contemporanea con lo Showcase of Immortals, infatti, inizierà alle ore 23.30 della costa est (la stessa di), ovvero le 5.30 italiane. Il tutto perla concorrenza diretta di, che dovrebbe finire proprio alla medesima ora, con inizio alle 19 EST. Ad oggi non risultano inoltre tapings in quei giorni ed è ...

Ruby Soho Praises The ‘Dudes’ Of Impractical Jokers, Johnny TV On Hey! (EW), Thunder Rosa - Ruby Soho Praises The 'Dudes' Of Impractical Jokers, Johnny TV On Hey! (EW), Thunder Rosa Wrestling News and Rumors ...ewrestlingnews

“He Stole It”: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Controversial ‘Final Boss’ Character Revealed to Share Past With AEW Talent - Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took to social media to hype up his appearance. This is where he first used the title ‘Final Boss,’ while referring to himself. He then used it during his in-ring promo, and ...msn

WWE legend possibly hints at WrestleMania 40 appearance despite being announced for AEW - A WWE legend and current AEW star recently teased appearing at WrestleMania XL. Rob Van Dam is considered one of the greatest high flyers in wrestling history. His achievements are spread over ...msn