Xbox e Toys for Bob stringono un accordo per un nuovo gioco stile Crash Bandicoot (Di domenica 24 marzo 2024)
Jez Corden ha affermato che Microsoft e Toys of Bob hanno raggiunto un accordo riguardante un nuovogioco, assicurandosi di conseguenza che anche questo nuovo progetto del team di sviluppo americano verrà rilasciato su console Xbox.
Ricordiamo che appena qualche settimana fa lo studio a cui dobbiamo il recente ed apprezzato CrashBandicoot 4: It’s About Time, oppure ancora la trilogia rimasterizzata di Spyro the Dragon, ha annunciato di aver lasciato Activision Blizzard e di conseguenza Microsoft così da diventare un team di sviluppo totalmente indipendente.
Ma stando a quanto riportato da Jez Corden, a distanza di poco tempo Toys for Bob ha concluso una partnership direttamente con Microsoft, con Matt Booty, il capo della divisione ...Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience
EXCLUSIVE: Xbox has reached an agreement with Toys for Bob for their first independent game - Toys for Bob known for handling "Crash Bandicoot" and "Spyro" is now working with Microsoft on their first game since going independent.windowscentral
Ignore this Xbox Elite Series 2 discount and pick up one of these other controller deals instead - We originally awarded the Xbox Elite Series 2 a glowing four and a half stars in our review back when it launched in 2019, praising its robust build quality, built-in rechargeable battery, comfortable ...techradar
I've covered gaming hardware for years and this is the PS5 and Xbox monitor deal I'd jump on right now - For anyone who's been looking to add a dedicated 4K gaming monitor to their PS5 or Xbox Series X setup: stop what you're doing now and pay attention to this deal! One of the 4K beasts I'd buy myself ...techradar