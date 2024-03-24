WWE | Prove di Wrestlemania per Cody Rhodes e Seth Rollins | i risultati del live event di Springfield Illinois

WWE: Prove di Wrestlemania per Cody Rhodes e Seth Rollins, i risultati del live event di Springfield (Illinois) (Di domenica 24 marzo 2024) La WWE non si ferma mai ed, in attesa del live event di stanotte a Rockford, ieri notte ha fatto tappa a Springfield (Illinois) proponendo un “antipasto” di ciò che vedremo a Wrestlemania XL (con avversari diversi però) per quanto concerne il dream team Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins. Ecco qui di seguito i risultati della notte: Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, & Naomi battono il Damage CTRL (IYO SKY, Asuka, & Kairi Sane) Sami Zayn sconfigge Shinsuke Nakamura Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER (c) batte Jey Uso Gli Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) sconfiggono il Judgment Day (JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio) per squalifica The Miz, R-Truth ed il New Day (Kofi Kingston & ...
