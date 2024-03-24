WWE | Prove di Wrestlemania per Cody Rhodes e Seth Rollins | i risultati del live event di Springfield Illinois

(Di domenica 24 marzo 2024) La WWE non si ferma mai ed, in attesa deldi stanotte a Rockford, ieri notte ha fatto tappa a) proponendo un “antipasto” di ciò che vedremo aXL (con avversari diversi però) per quanto concerne il dream team. Ecco qui di seguito idella notte: Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, & Naomi battono il Damage CTRL (IYO SKY, Asuka, & Kairi Sane) Sami Zayn sconfigge Shinsuke Nakamura Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER (c) batte Jey Uso Gli Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) sconfiggono il Judgment Day (JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio) per squalifica The Miz, R-Truth ed il New Day (Kofi Kingston & ...

Five Arsenal stars who have just a handful of games to save their futures including Smith Rowe and forgotten transfer - WITH the end of the season approaching, Arsenal remain in the hunt for Premier League and Champions League glory. But some players are focused on fighting for their future as well as getting their ...thesun.co.uk

Ronda Rousey: “Vi racconto di quando Bruce Prichard fece piangere Aliyah” - La fighter racconta con disprezzo quello che Bruce Prichard fece alla sua collega, con lei, Bayley e Liv Morgan che lo affrontarono ...worldwrestling

2-time champions Determined to Regain Tag Team Title Before WrestleMania XL - With WWE WrestleMania XL looming, tag teams are gearing up for a shot at championship glory. Following the latest SmackDown, The O.C., despite their loss, are determined to clinch gold before The Show ...msn