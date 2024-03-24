WWE | Non solo WrestleMania | -2 settimane anche a Stand & Deliver e le quote danno quasi certo un cambio titolo

Solo Sikoa, braccio armato della Bloodline, ha ottenuto la più importante vittoria della sua carriera (finora) a inizio novembre in quel di Crown Jewel quando sconfisse, senza appello, il 16 ... (zonawrestling)
CM Punk è tornato in WWE dopo quasi 10 anni e purtroppo non abbiamo avuto modo di godere appieno del suo ritorno. Infatti Punk si è infortunato alla Royal Rumble e quindi è costretto, almeno ... (zonawrestling)
La prossima Settimana, Raw, toccherà una AllState Arena che si annuncia caldissima. Non solo per il ritorno di CM Punk, che ieri notte tramite un video package ha confermato di voler essere a ... (zonawrestling)
Chris Danger: I Was Crushed When Adam Cole Got Injured, We Built Our Match Up To Be So Big - Chris Danger recalls finding out that he wouldn't be able to face Adam Cole in his debut match. Danger was originally set to make his in-ring debut against Adam Cole in November 2023, but injury ...fightful
WWE WrestleMania 40: John Cena And 5 Stars Who Could Miss The Show - John Cena is one of many high-profile WWE stars who could be left without a match on the WrestleMania 40 card.forbes
Insane Insights From Dark Side Of The Ring: Terry Gordy - This is not a surprise as he currently works for WWE and a lot of these episodes don't paint the company in a good light. Honestly, it's for the best Hayes is not interviewed as that dude himself does ...stadiumrant