WWE | Non solo WrestleMania | -2 settimane anche a Stand & Deliver e le quote danno quasi certo un cambio titolo

(Di domenica 24 marzo 2024) È vero fra duesarà ufficialmente il weekend di40(o XL), ma non dimentichiamoci che nello stesso weekend andrà di scenal’evento più importante in casa NXT, ovveroche solitamente regala qualche sorpresa. Roxanne favoritissima Attualmente i match ufficiali per l’evento sono 3, ma per chi segue NXT, sa benissimo che ne arriveranno a brevealtri decisamente interessanti. Ma visto l’avvicinarsi del PLE è tempoperdi pronostici e secondo le, per i 3 match ufficiali i favoriti sono ben chiari soprattutto per quanto riguarda un incontro. Infatti secondo BetOnline, Ilja Dragunov(-800) è in ...

Chris Danger: I Was Crushed When Adam Cole Got Injured, We Built Our Match Up To Be So Big - Chris Danger recalls finding out that he wouldn't be able to face Adam Cole in his debut match. Danger was originally set to make his in-ring debut against Adam Cole in November 2023, but injury ...fightful

WWE WrestleMania 40: John Cena And 5 Stars Who Could Miss The Show - John Cena is one of many high-profile WWE stars who could be left without a match on the WrestleMania 40 card.forbes

Insane Insights From Dark Side Of The Ring: Terry Gordy - This is not a surprise as he currently works for WWE and a lot of these episodes don't paint the company in a good light. Honestly, it's for the best Hayes is not interviewed as that dude himself does ...stadiumrant