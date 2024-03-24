VIDEO: Rhea Ripley “omaggia” Rikishi… a farne le spese Nia Jax nell’ultimo live event! (Di domenica 24 marzo 2024)
Durante l’ultimo liveevent della notte svoltosi a Springfield, Illinois, RheaRipley ha difeso con successo il suo WWE Women’s World Title dall’assalto di Nia Jax e Shayna Baszler, attirando però l’attenzione dei fan per un “omaggio” a Rikishi ed al suo Stink Face. Mami ha infatti colpito l’Irresistible Force all’angolo con la celebre manovra del padre di Jimmy e Jey Uso (nonché di Solo Sikoa), scatenando i fan online e presenti allo Springfield Center dell’omonima cittadina dell’Illinois. Ecco qui di seguito il VIDEO ripreso da alcuni dei presenti e che sta facendo, di fatto, il giro del web nelle ultime ore:
