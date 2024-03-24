TNA: Top name lascia ufficialmente la promotion dopo Sacrifice, continua l’esodo post D’Amore (Di domenica 24 marzo 2024)
Uno dei nomi più rilevanti dell’attuale TNA ha ufficialmentelasciato la promotiondopoSacrifice, anche se l’ufficialità è arrivata solo stanotte. Si tratta di Killer Kelly, ex Knockout Tag-Team Champion insieme a Masha Slamovich che, dopo aver ceduto i titoli allo Spitfire durante l’ultimo evento, ha quindi chiuso momentaneamente con il wrestling.
Sembra infatti che al momento sia poco probabile che Kelly continui con il wrestling (almeno al momento), visto l’imminente uscita di Arachnid, cortometraggio horror che la vede protagonista. Staremo a vedere quale futuro toccherà all’ex campionessa, dopo i rumor delle ultime settimane riguardo i Motor City Machine Guns (prossimi a lasciare la TNA secondo diversi insider).
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
Big Departure: TNA Knockout Finishes With Promotion At Recent Taping - One of the big names on TNA's Knockouts roster finished her time with the promotion very recently, it has been reported. Killer Kelly finished up her run at the recent TNA Sacrifice pay-per-view, PW ...msn
AJ Francis, Formerly Top Dolla In WWE, Details How TNA Deal Came Together - In a recent interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," AJ Francis explained how his TNA debut came together and his current relationship with the promotion.wrestlinginc
8 Times Promoters Stood By Their Wrestlers (For Better Or Worse) - Alex Shelley returned to Impact under D’Amore’s tenure since Scott believed in a lot of old school talents like Shelley, Chris Sabin, Eric Young and Kazarian. The bold move of making Shelley TNA World ...thesportster