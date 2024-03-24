The Office | Greg Daniels starebbe scrivendo una nuova serie

(Di domenica 24 marzo 2024), che ha adattato Thealla NBC per il pubblico americano basandosi sull’omonimadi successo della BBC di Ricky Gervais e Stephen Merchant, ha allestito un team di sviluppo lo scorso gennaio per unanel universo di The. La potenziale, che non è un reboot, sarebbe probabilmente ambientata in un nuovo ufficio con nuovi personaggi ma vivrebbe nello stesso mondo dellamockumentary guidata da Steve Carell che segue i dipendenti di Scranton, Pennsylvania, filiale della fittizia Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. Una troupe che realizza un documentario su un argomento diverso è una delle possibilità per un estensione dell’universo di The, ha ...

Pechino, 04 mar – (Xinhua) – Il film action crime “The Pig, the Snake , and the Pigeon” ha conquistato la vetta della classifica giornaliera del box office della Cina continentale ieri, secondo i dati ... (romadailynews)

Pechino, 04 mar – (Xinhua) – Il film action crime “The Pig, the Snake , and the Pigeon” ha conquistato la vetta della classifica giornaliera del box office della Cina continentale ... (romadailynews)

Come creare un home Office nel sottotetto della propria casa - Il sottotetto può essere trasformato per diventare una postazione da lavoro. Ecco come tutelare salute, estetica e funzionalità.immobiliare

Tunisian Man Arrested for Drug-related Crimes - Yesterday afternoon, Officers from the Decumani police station executed a prison sentence against a 51-year-old Tunisian man, issued in June 2021 by the Public Prosecutor's Office at the Perugia Court ...ilmattino

27-Year-Old Placed Under House Arrest for Stalking Ex-Partner - In Santa Maria di Castellabate, the military personnel from the local station executed a court-ordered house arrest, issued at the request of the Prosecutor's Office by the GIP (Preliminary Hearing ...ilmattino