PlayStation Stars | Sony saluta Jim Ryan con un pupazzo digitale un po’ inquietante

New PlayStation Stars reward lets you own Jim Ryan, because why not - To bid farewell to Sony's Jim Ryan, PS5 players can own a digital bobblehead of the former CEO as part of new PlayStation Stars rewards.theloadout

PlayStation Stars: Sony omaggia il lavoro di Jim Ryan con una Bobblehead digitale gratis - Pur pensando all'avvenire del marchio, però, Sony ha deciso di celebrare il passato dell'azienda rilasciando una novità per PlayStation Stars. Dopo 30 anni di collaborazione con uno dei marchi ...everyeye

PlayStation has released a Jim Ryan digital bobblehead to celebrate his career - A digital Jim Ryan bobblehead has been released to celebrate his career at PlayStation. The collectible, which has been released through Sony ‘s digital platform PlayStation Stars, can be obtained by ...videogameschronicle