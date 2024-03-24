Pentathlon | la UIPM propone il format ad eliminazione diretta per la scherma alle Olimpiadi di Los Angeles 2028

Pentathlon UIPM

Pentathlon, la UIPM propone il format ad eliminazione diretta per la scherma alle Olimpiadi di Los Angeles 2028 (Di domenica 24 marzo 2024) Altre novità in vista nel Pentathlon: il Comitato Congiunto (atleti, allenatori, tecnico) della UIPM (Unione Internazionale Pentathlon Moderno) ha proposto tre opzioni per la scherma, da testare tra marzo e maggio, in vista delle Olimpiadi di Los Angeles 2028, tutte con un format ad eliminazione diretta. Tutte le tre proposte formulate prevedono un format ad eliminazione diretta con turni preliminari, quarti di finale e semifinali, che culmineranno in un incontro finale tra gli ultimi due schermidori rimasti in gara: i vari format saranno testati nei mesi di marzo, aprile e maggio da diverse Federazioni Nazionali volontarie. I ...
