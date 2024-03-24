Pentathlon | la UIPM propone il format ad eliminazione diretta per la scherma alle Olimpiadi di Los Angeles 2028

(Di domenica 24 marzo 2024) Altre novità in vista nel: il Comitato Congiunto (atleti,natori, tecnico) della(Unione InternazionaleModerno) ha proposto tre opzioni per la, da testare tra marzo e maggio, in vista delledi Los, tutte con unad. Tutte le tre proposte formulate prevedono unadcon turni preliminari, quarti di finale e semifinali, che culmineranno in un incontro finale tra gli ultimi due schermidori rimasti in gara: i varisaranno testati nei mesi di marzo, aprile e maggio da diverse Federazioni Nazionali volontarie. I ...

Egyptian Olympian Ahmed Elgendy Wins Gold in Pentathlon World Cup 2024 - Egyptian Olympian Ahmed Elgendy won gold in the Modern Pentathlon World Cup 2024 held by the Union International de Pentathlon Moderne (UIPM) and hosted in Cairo, marking the third time the decorated ...cairoscene

SSC enhances collaboration with modern Pentathlon federations - Sharjah 24: Dr. Huda Al Matroushi, President of the UAE Modern Pentathlon (MP) Federation, and Dr. Klaus Schormann, President of the International Union of Modern Pentathlon (UIPM), paid a visit to ...sharjah24.ae

UIPM delegates visit National Olympic Committee headquarters in Dubai - The meeting aimed to explore avenues for bolstering collaboration and activating partnerships to elevate the performance of athletes in modern Pentathlon, an Olympic sport since the Stockholm Games in ...gulftoday.ae