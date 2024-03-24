IndyCar | Palou vince la ‘$1 Million Challenge’ al Thermal Club

Alla vigilia della NTT IndyCar Series 2024 è obiettivamente sempre complicato effettuare un pronostico. Andiamo però a scoprire chi sono i favoriti in vista di un campionato tutto da vivere, indetto ... (oasport)
Palou takes commanding win in IndyCar’s $1 Million Challenge - This weekend’s special exhibition race was an experiment for the NTT IndyCar Series, with new rules and plenty of prize ...motorsportweek
Ganassi’s Alex Palou wins $500,000 in IndyCar’s eventful $1 Million Challenge at Thermal - The start of IndyCar’s $1 Million Challenge was a snoozer but Thermal produced an eventful finish despite Alex Palou’s dominating win ...sports.yahoo
Palou takes dominant IndyCar win in Thermal Million Dollar Challenge - Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou put in a relatively uncontested drive to win the $1 Million Challenge at The Thermal Club.msn