IndyCar | Palou vince la ‘$1 Million Challenge’ al Thermal Club

(Di domenica 24 marzo 2024) Alexha vinto la prima edizione della ‘$1al, evento non valido riservato ai protagonisti della NTTSeries e non valido per il campionato. Il #10 dello schieramento trionfa con margine sulla concorrenza dopo una gestione perfetta degli ultimi dieci passaggi. La lunga giornata d’azione presso l’esclusivocaliforniano si è aperta con le due batterie decisive per la finalissima. Due gare da 20 minuti (10 giri) hanno infatti premiato i migliori dodici protagonisti (sei per corsa) in vista della finale. La ‘race-1’ ha premiato Felix Rosenqvist (Shank Racing #60), svedese che ha primeggiato davanti al neozelandese Scott McLaughlin (Penske #3) ed all’americano Josef Newgarden (Penske #2). Il vincitore dell’opening round in ...

