Highlights Swiatek-Giorgi 6-1 6-1 | Wta 1000 Miami 2024 VIDEO

In her 100th WTA 1000 match, Swiatek triumphs over Giorgi in Miami - In the 100th WTA 1000 match of her career, World No.1 Iga Swiatek attained victory by dispatching Camila Giorgi at the Miami Open.wtatennis

Martina Navratilova dismisses Emma Raducanu ‘fluke’ claims as she Highlights a ‘handicap’ - Tennis icon Martina Navratilova has rejected suggestions Emma Raducanu winning the 2021 US Open was a “fluke” as she declared the Brit “has got that level.” The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion ...msn

Maria Sakkari fully breaks down what makes Iga Swiatek pure nightmare matchup - Maria Sakkari says Iga Swiatek "gives less chances" than others and Highlights that not converting those chances or making silly errors most likely gets you on the losing side against the Polish world ...tennisworldusa