Highlights Swiatek-Giorgi 6-1 6-1 | Wta 1000 Miami 2024 VIDEO

Fonte : sportface
Highlights Swiatek-Giorgi 6-1 6-1, Wta 1000 Miami 2024 (VIDEO) (Di domenica 24 marzo 2024) Camila Giorgi esce di scena al secondo turno del Wta 1000 di Miami per mano della numero 1 del mondo Iga Swiatek. Match senza storia con la polacca che ha lasciato due soli game all’azzurra, archiviando la pratica in poco più di un’ora con il punteggio di 6-1 6-1. Tre break nel primo set e due break nel secondo per Swiatek, che ha concesso quattro palle break, tutte nel sesto game e salvate risalendo da 0-40. Resta discreto il torneo di Giorgi che, dopo il successo in due set contro Frech, oggi non ha potuto niente contro la superiorità tecnica e fisica della numero 1 Wta. Ecco gli Highlights della sfida. SportFace.
Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface
  • Highlights Swiatek

    Il video con gli Highlights di Swiatek-Sakkari, incontro valevole per la finale del WTA 1000 di Indian Wells 2024. Dura un set la resistenza della sfavorita, poi la numero uno al mondo domina nel ... (sportface)

In her 100th WTA 1000 match, Swiatek triumphs over Giorgi in Miami - In the 100th WTA 1000 match of her career, World No.1 Iga Swiatek attained victory by dispatching Camila Giorgi at the Miami Open.wtatennis

Martina Navratilova dismisses Emma Raducanu ‘fluke’ claims as she Highlights a ‘handicap’ - Tennis icon Martina Navratilova has rejected suggestions Emma Raducanu winning the 2021 US Open was a “fluke” as she declared the Brit “has got that level.” The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion ...msn

Maria Sakkari fully breaks down what makes Iga Swiatek pure nightmare matchup - Maria Sakkari says Iga Swiatek "gives less chances" than others and Highlights that not converting those chances or making silly errors most likely gets you on the losing side against the Polish world ...tennisworldusa

Video di Tendenza
Video Highlights Swiatek
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.