Ghostbusters Frozen Empire: il regista racconta la scena dopo i titoli di coda (Di domenica 24 marzo 2024) Con il rilascio di "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire", il franchise continua a catturare l'attenzione del pubblico, ma una scena post-credit ha scatenato molte domande. Il regista Gil Kenan rivela dettagli su questa scena e anticipa cosa potrebbe significare per il futuro della serie. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire – Il Mistero della scena Post-Credit e le Anticipazioni per il Prossimo Capitolo Un'Esplosione di Curiosità: La scena post-credit di "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" ha lasciato molti fan con il fiato sospeso, con i Mini-Puft che rubano camion carichi di marshmallow ...
