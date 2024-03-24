“For Your Info” | il nuovo magazine su Rai Gulp

“For Your Info”, il nuovo magazine su Rai Gulp (Di domenica 24 marzo 2024) ROMA – Avvicinare i ragazzi all’attualità con un linguaggio semplice e direttore. E’ quanto si propone il nuovo magazine “For Your Info”, al via lunedì 25 marzo, alle ore 17.40 su Rai Gulp e RaiPlay. Ogni lunedì la giovane conduttrice Dayane Mounsib guiderà il pubblico da un luogo sempre diverso alla scoperta dei temi della L'articolo proviene da Webmagazine24. Visualizza tutte le notizie di Webmagazine24 su Google News Potrebbe interessarti: “Go Go Around Italy” su RaiPlay e Rai Yoyo SUBURRÆTERNA dal 14 novembre su Netflix Arriva su Rai Yoyo “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” “Un cerotto per amico”, per aiutare bambini e familiari a evitare situazioni di pericolo in casa “Skam Italia” dal 18 gennaio 2024 su Netflix Dal 20 febbraio su Rai Gulp ...
