“For Your Info”, il nuovo magazine su Rai Gulp (Di domenica 24 marzo 2024) ROMA – Avvicinare i ragazzi all’attualità con un linguaggio semplice e direttore. E’ quanto si propone il nuovo magazine “For Your Info”, al via lunedì 25 marzo, alle ore 17.40 su Rai Gulp e RaiPlay. Ogni lunedì la giovane conduttrice Dayane Mounsib guiderà il pubblico da un luogo sempre diverso alla scoperta dei temi della settimana. Ogni puntata vedrà la partecipazione del tiktoker Luca Porta, che raccoglierà i commenti dei ragazzi. La televisione, i telegiornali, i quotidiani, il web, i social network riempiono di notizie presentando una realtà complessa che non è facile decifrare. Ci sono però eventi, fenomeni, mode, fatti che investono il nostro vivere quotidiano che è impossibile ignorare se si vuole comprendere il mondo che ci circonda, se si vuole maturare un’opinione, se si vuole essere parte ...
