EA Sports FC 24 TOTW 28 Prediction Candidati Alla Ventottesima Squadra Della Settimana (Di domenica 24 marzo 2024) Torna sulle nostre pagine abituale appuntamento Settimanale con la Prediction Della Ventottesima Squadra del Team Of The Week Della popolare modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 24. In calce Alla notizia riportiamo il video con la nostra Prediction del TOTW 28 atteso per mercoledi 27 Marzo. Tra i Candidati ad essere inseriti nella nuova Squadra Della Settimana troviamo l’attaccante norvegese del Barcellona Caroline Graham Hansen che ha segnato un gol nella vittoria in trasferta sul campo del Real Madrid, il centrocampista portoghese del Manchester United Bruno Fernandes che ha segnato un gol e fornito un assist nella ...
