Blazer bar | la giacca personalizzata esiste e si trova in centro a Milano

Blazer bar

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a metropolitanmagazine©

Fonte : metropolitanmagazine
Blazer bar, la giacca personalizzata esiste e si trova in centro a Milano (Di domenica 24 marzo 2024) Sognate la giacca perfetto? Vi sveliamo un posto dove poter customizzare il tailleur che più vi piace. Si chiama Blazer bar ed è una boutique milanese che permette di scegliere da zero la vostra giacca dei sogni. L’abbiamo scovato su TikTok e potrebbe essere la svolta: vediamo subito come funziona. Blazer Bar: l’idea Un’idea tutta al femminile quella di Valentina Vitale, una giovane imprenditrice e fashion designer il cui scopo è quello di “supportare e dare potere alla forza lavoro femminile”. E lo fa tramite uno dei capi più amati dalle ragazze, ovvero i Blazer. Il concept si ispira alla sartoria maschile napoletana, e alla cultura del bespoke tailoring di Savile Row a Londra. Valentina Vitale, dopo aver lavorato diversi anni nell’alta sartoria italiana ed inglese, decide di utilizzare il suo ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine
  • Blazer bar

    Un solo capo, la giacca da donna sartoriale ed elegante ma tantissime varianti di stile nella Primavera 2024. Casual, romantico, rock, sensuale… Cambiano gli addendi e anche il risultato e il ... (iodonna)

Chloe Sims turns heads in a Blazer mini-dress and sexy sheer stockings as she parties in LA with Vas J Morgan - Things quickly got heated between the sisters as they were seen having drinks at a rooftop bar before crew members were forced to step in and separate the siblings. Chloe told Frankie and Demi to ...dailymail.co.uk

Paige DeSorbo’s "Throwback" Photo to Her "First" WWHL Proves She’s Always Been Chic - Paige rocked a chic, one-shouldered black, micro-mini Blazer dress with buttons down the front of it, perfectly capturing her classic, New York style. Meanwhile, Hannah brought the color to the bar, ...bravotv

Sara Ali Khan raises the fashion bar with her latest look in an exquisite floral gown - Tabu redefines elegance in copper Blazer... Shilpa Shetty's Indo-western look in sha ...timesofindia.indiatimes

Video di Tendenza
Video Blazer bar
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.