And Just Like That: anche Karen Pittman non tornerà per la terza stagione dello show (Di domenica 24 marzo 2024) Karen Pittman ha interpretato Nya Wallace nelle prime due stagioni dello show di Max. Dopo aver interpretato Nya Wallace nelle prime due stagioni dello show di Max, Karen Pittman non tornerà nella terza stagione di And Just Like That... a causa dei troppi impegni lavorativi. Un portavoce di Max ha dichiarato venerdì a The Hollywood Reporter: "È stata una gioia avere Karen Pittman nei panni dell'intelligente e splendida professoressa Nya Wallace nelle prime due stagioni di And Just Like That... Ci siamo divertiti molto a lavorare con questa attrice dinamica, e così ...
