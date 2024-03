Alex Coughlin | “Sì | mi ritiro e questo fa schifo”

Alex Coughlin si ritira dal wrestling a soli 30 anni - Alex Coughlin ha annunciato il proprio ritiro dal wrestling lottato dopo aver sostenuto un infortunio al collo lo scorso febbraio.theshieldofwrestling

NJPW's Alex Coughlin says he's retired - Alex Coughlin says he is retired. The NJPW star wrote on X Saturday night that he was retired, saying it “sucks”. “Yeah I’m retired and it sucks now leave me the f*** alone,” he wrote. “Actually I ...msn

Former champion announces retirement at only 30 years old after suffering a career-altering injury - A former champion's six-year pro wrestling career has ended on a shocking note as he announced retirement just a month after wrestling in what is now likely to be his last match.msn