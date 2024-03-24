AEW | Will Ospreay cuore d’oro | dona 2000$ ad una piccola promotion in Uganda

AEW Will

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
AEW: Will Ospreay cuore d’oro, dona 2000$ ad una piccola promotion in Uganda (Di domenica 24 marzo 2024) Uno dei segreti che rende Will Ospreay uno dei migliori al mondo in ciò che fa non riguarda solamente il suo straordinario talento e le sue incredibili capacità, ma sicuramente una delle principali caratteristiche di Ospreay è sicuramente quella di essere lui stesso un fan sfegatato del wrestling e ci mette l’anima in ciò che fa. Ma l’Aerial Assassin non dimostra ciò solo nei suoi match, ma anche in diversi contesti e il suo ultimo gesto di certo non può passare inosservato. Will Ospreay cuore d’oro Parliamo di SGW, più precisamente Soft Ground Wrestling, una piccola promotion di wrestling situata in Uganda. Questa piccola promotion ha un obiettivo molto nobile che è quello ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
  • AEW Will

    Il prossimo 21 aprile, in quel di AEW Dynasty, Bryan Danielson e Will Ospreay si scontreranno in un attesissimo 1 vs.1 che si prospetta spettacolare. Danielson è uno dei wrestler più ... (zonawrestling)

  • AEW Will

    La AEW sta vivendo un periodo veramente di spicco per quanto riguarda i nuovi arrivi, infatti per citarne due dei tanti, possiamo citare l’arrivo di Mercedes Monè ieri e quello 7 giorni fa di ... (zonawrestling)

  • AEW Will

    Sebbene le performance sul ring di Will Ospreay non siano un mistero, in molti sono rimasti piacevolmente sorpresi di vedere la sua personalità anche col microfono, come si è visto a Dynamite: ... (zonawrestling)

Will Ospreay vorrebbe lottare anche in Uganda - Will Ospreay in un post sui social ha rivelato come vorrebbe prima o poi lottare anche in Uganda, per affrontare il miglior wrestler di quel paese.theshieldofwrestling

Timothy Thatcher Thinks It Was Bryan Danielson’s Idea To Bring Him Into AEW - Timothy Thatcher appeared in AEW in a match against Bryan Danielson on the February 1 episode of AEW Dynamite. Thatcher is now reflecting on the appearance and says that he believes the match happened ...fightful

Latest Signs Portray MJF Ditching Tony Khan’s AEW for WWE Before WrestleMania XL - In other news, AEW might have lost its biggest star. The star in question here is Maxwell Jacob Freidman, a.k.a, MJF. The star was last seen at the AEW World’s End PPV. At the PPV, he was unable to ...msn

Video di Tendenza
Video AEW Will
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.