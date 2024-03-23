WWE | Pete Dunne è stato il produttore dei primi i due match di WWE Speed

WWE Pete

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
WWE: Pete Dunne è stato il produttore dei primi i due match di WWE Speed (Di sabato 23 marzo 2024) Nella conferenza stampa di presentazione per WrestleMania XL a Las Vegas di qualche mese fa, la WWE aveva annunciato il prossimo debutto di WWE Speed, show esclusivo per i social media. La caratteristica del nuovo show sarà la breve durata degli incontri, di massimo 5 minuti e con la possibilità di vedere all’opera atleti che trovano poco spazio nel main roster. Prima dell’ultimo episodio di SmackDown, la compagnia ha registrato due match per il prossimo show: Odyssey Jones vs. Cedric Alexander e Tyler Bate vs. Angel Garza. A quanto pare, però, la vera novità riguarda la lista di produttori per i due incontri: secondo quanto riportato da Fightful Select, infatti, a produrre gli incontri è stato Pete Dunne. Il wrestler britannico ha solo 30 anni, ma secondo il portale statunitense, avrebbe ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
  • WWE Pete

    Recentemente si sono riuniti Pete Dunne e Tyler Bate, quest’ultimo nel poco tempo passato dalla sua promozione nel main roster ad oggi, è riuscito prima a fare tornare in sé Pete Dunne che ha ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE Pete

    Adesso è ufficiale, Pete Dunne e Tyler Bate saranno i prossimi sfidanti per l’ Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship dop aver sconfitto #DIY nell’ultimo episodio di Friday Night SmackDown. Il ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE Pete

    Che fosse un periodo di cambiamento per Butch lo si era capito nelle ultime settimane. Con l’assenza di Sheamus per infortunio, erano sorti dei problemi all’interno dei Brawling Brutes e lui e ... (zonawrestling)

31-year-old WWE star sends Mysterious Message After SmackDown - F ormer WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel recently posted a mysterious message following the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Back in December 2023, Angel made his ret ...msn

WWE Speed’s Latest Producer Selection Stirs Curiosity Among Fans - As WWE Speed gears up for its highly anticipated launch, a noteworthy development from the tapings on March 22 has made headlines within the WWE community. Prior to a WWE Smackdown event, WWE taped ...msn

Peter O’Mahony ‘not talking’ to wife Jessica after coffee machine blunder as she says ‘this is what marriage looks like’ - The priceless exchange was shared to Instagram by Jessica, who starts the video by saying: "What were you telling me Pete" The 34-year-old responds: "I was thinking, 'this is a cloth Jess and it can ...thesun.ie

Video di Tendenza
Video WWE Pete
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.