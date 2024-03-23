WWE | Damian Priest ha “solo” altri 100 giorni per incassare il suo Money In The Bank

WWE: Damian Priest ha “solo” altri 100 giorni per incassare il suo Money In The Bank (Di sabato 23 marzo 2024) Facciamo un passo indietro di qualche mese, un salto di circa 8 mesi, ovvero torniamo allo scorso 1°luglio, giorno nel quale si è svolto il PLE WWE Money In The Bank in quel di Londra. In quell’occasione Damian Priest ha vinto la tanto ambita valigetta e nel corso dei mesi ha sì cercato qualche occasione per incassarla ma per una ragione o per un altra il suo incasso non è mai effettivamente avvenuto e ora il tempo scorre inesorabile. 100 giorni Come ben sappiamo il Money In The Bank ha una valenza di un anno, lasso di tempo entro il quale il possessore deve sfruttare la sua occasione. È interessante notare come a Damien Priest abbia ora “solo” 100 giorni per incassare e l’occasione più ...
