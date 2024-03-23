Swerve Strickland | “Drew McIntyre sarebbe perfetto in AEW”

Swerve Strickland: “Drew McIntyre sarebbe perfetto in AEW” (Di sabato 23 marzo 2024) Swerve Strickland, al momento fra le maggiori star in AEW, ha recentemente rilasciato un’intervista per il DJ Bootleg Kev, sostenendo che un possibile passaggio di Drew McIntyre in AEW sarebbe fantastico. Il contratto di McIntyre con la WWE scadrà immediatamente dopo WrestleMania, ma ancora non c’è stato un rinnovo. Occhi puntati su McIntyre? “Penso che Drew McIntyre possa lavorare ovunque nel mondo. Lo ha già dimostrato in passato. È per questo che la WWE lo ha voluto così tanto dopo la sua trasformazione, perché può lavorare ovunque e fare qualsiasi cosa con chiunque. sarebbe perfetto qui in AEW”.
