Scream, Skeet Ulrich è contrario al ritorno di Bill come fantasma: “Troppo sovrannaturale” (Di sabato 23 marzo 2024) Il celebre attore Skeet Ulrich, noto per il ruolo del villain Billy Loomis nel franchise di Scream, ha condiviso apertamente le sue riserve riguardo a una possibile svolta soprannaturale nella serie horror. I fan hanno iniziato a temere che il franchise potesse spingersi Troppo oltre, quando Billy è apparso in Scream 5 sotto forma di visione alla figlia Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera). Tuttavia, lo stesso attore si è dichiarato contrario a una svolta Troppo sovrannaturale, suggerendo che vada in realtà contro alle stesse intenzioni dei fan, in una recente intervista con ComicBook. Ulrich ha dichiarato che la forza principale di Scream risiede nella sua natura realistica e terrena, e ha ...
