Millie Bobby

Millie Bobby Brown ha scelto Matthew Modine di Stranger Things come officiante del suo matrimonio (Di sabato 23 marzo 2024) I progetti di matrimonio di Millie Bobby Brown: un tuffo nell’amore Millie Bobby Brown, l’attrice di talento nota per il suo ruolo in “Stranger Things”, è impegnata nei preparativi per il suo imminente matrimonio con Jake Bonjovi, figlio della leggenda del rock Jon Bon Jovi. Durante il suo ritorno sul set di “Stranger Things“, Millie si ritrova immersa nei preparativi del matrimonio, con un volto familiare della serie pronto a officiare la cerimonia. Un officiante Speciale: Matthew Modine Aggiungendo un tocco unico al loro matrimonio, Millie e Jake hanno ...
