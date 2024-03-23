Late Night with the Devil | è polemica sull’uso dell’AI per l’atteso film horror

Late Night

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cinemaserietv©

Fonte : cinemaserietv
Late Night with the Devil, è polemica sull’uso dell’AI per l’atteso film horror (Di sabato 23 marzo 2024) La notizia della inclusione di immagini create tramite intelligenza artificiale generativa nel film horror Late Night with the Devil, uscito in questi giorni negli States e presentato al Festival SXSW dell’anno passato, ha causato un notevole dibattito. Il film è completamente ambientato durante una trasmissione televisiva, in onda durante la notte di Halloween del 1977, con David Dastmalchian nel ruolo di un conduttore che invita un ospite realmente posseduto a partecipare. Sebbene il film abbia ricevuto elogi sia dalla critica che dal pubblico, è stato messo al centro si un’accesissima polemica dopo che un utente di Letterboxd ha espresso il suo disappunto per la presenza di tre immagini generate dall’intelligenza artificiale. Questo ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su cinemaserietv
  • Late Night

    Arriva da due registi australiani un originale film del filone demoniaco, con l'evocazione del Maligno in diretta in un talk show televisivo. Si intitola Late Night with the Devil e ve ne mostriamo ... (comingsoon)

  • Late Night

    - NUREMBERG, Germany, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The IWA OutdoorClassics 2024 held annually in Nuremberg, Germany, is widely regarded for its professionalism and size. It is recognized as ... (liberoquotidiano)

  • Late Night

    Il presidente di Telethon Luca di Montezemolo, il regista americano Paul Feig (Ghostbusters, Spy, A Simple Favor) e Valeria Marini sono tra ospiti di Pascal Vicedomini nella prima puntata di ... (liberoquotidiano)

Firefighters Respond to Late Night Blaze in Caserta Condo Garage - Last Night, around 1:30 AM, a team of firefighters from the provincial command of Caserta responded to Corso Giannone after a call from residents of a condominium who saw smoke coming out from the ...ilmattino

Late Night With the Devil: è polemica per l’utilizzo dell’AI generativa nel film, i registi si difendono - L'utilizzo dell'AI per realizzare tre immagini nell'horror Late Night With the Devil ha scatenato un putiferio, la difesa dei registi ...badtaste

Stasera c'è Cattelan su Rai 2, ospiti e scaletta del 20 marzo: Luca Bizzarri e Diletta Leotta - Stasera su Rai 2 torna in seconda serata Stasera c'è Cattelan: ecco gli ospiti del Late Night show condotto da Alessandro Cattelan.movieplayer

Video di Tendenza
Video Late Night
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.