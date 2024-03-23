La Cancer Coach su Kate Middleton | «Una diagnosi simile è come uno tsunami | la prima reazione è andare in protezione »

La Cancer Coach su Kate Middleton: «Una diagnosi simile è come uno tsunami: la prima reazione è "andare in protezione"» (Di sabato 23 marzo 2024) La principessa del Galles ha comunicato di avere un cancro: ha fatto bene? Poteva farlo subito? «Solo chi ha un cancro, sa quando è il momento giusto, soprattutto se si è un personaggio pubblico», commenta la Cancer Coach. Che, riprendendo le parole della Principessa del Galles, ci spiega anche in che modo è efficace comunicarlo ai bambini
