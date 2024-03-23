Body serum | l’ultima ossessione social per il glow up estivo

(Di sabato 23 marzo 2024) La cura del corpo sta diventando sempre più un must, che passa non più solo per la crema idratante. Infatti si stanno andando ad aggiungere diversi step, oltre al lavaggio e l’idratazione. Tra questi, quello che potrebbe essere il must have dell’estate, il: siero per il corpo che prepara la pelle e la rende compatta.: l’alleato per prepararsi all’estate? Solitamente i prodotti per il corpo sono sempre stati scrub per esfoliare, creme e burri più o meno densi. Negli ultimi anni hanno fatto capolino nel mercato anche oli, gel e qualche latte idratante. Ciò che mancava davvero però era un prodotto che fosse efficace e di rapido assorbimento. Soprattutto, che non richieda troppi minuti per essere massaggiato e soprattutto assorbito prima di indossare i vestiti. Questo perché anche le texture ...

How to look after your skin post-workout – and avoid clogged pores - Immediate post-workout cleansing is essential to remove the sweat before it makes itself at home. If you shower at the gym, a foaming formulation, such as Ilia’s The Cleanse, is a good option as it ...telegraph.co.uk

The Best Affordable Skincare Brands to Shop in Australia - Skincare . at tbh. tbh Skincare is an Australian-born beauty brand with a focus on sustainability and quality ingredients. Its products have become fast favourites with those ...msn

Proteins In Milk And Blood Could One Day Let Doctors Detect Breast Cancer Earlier - Doctors may someday be able to use bodily fluids to noninvasively detect breast cancer in patients earlier than is possible now. Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women in the ...msn