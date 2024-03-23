Bob a 2 | Kim Kalicki domina a Lake Placid | la Sfera di Cristallo va a Laura Nolte

Bob a 2, Kim Kalicki domina a Lake Placid, la Sfera di Cristallo va a Laura Nolte (Di sabato 23 marzo 2024) Una straordinaria Kim Kalicki ha fatto sua la tappa di Lake Placid (Stati Uniti) ottavo ed ultimo appuntamento della Coppa del Mondo di bob a 2 femminile 2023-2024. Sul budello dello Stato di New York, sotto una fitta nevicata, abbiamo assistito ad una gara emozionante che ha consegnato la Sfera di Cristallo a Laura Nolte. La classifica finale vede il successo di Laura Nolte con 1720 punti contro i 1683 di Kim Kalicki ed i 1539 di Lisa Buckwitz. Kim Kalicki chiude in 1:53.39 (56.51 e 56.88) con 81 centesimi di margine sulla britannica Adele Nicoll (56.98 e 57.22) e 85 sulla tedesca Laura Nolte (57.00 e 57.24) che completa il podio. Quarta posizione per la tedesca Lisa ...
