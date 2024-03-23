And Just Like That 3 | Karen Pittman non torna nella terza stagione e la serie perde un altro personaggio importante!

Karen Pittman, che ha interpretato Nya Wallace in And Just Like That…, non tornerà per la terza stagione della popolare serie HBO Max. Un portavoce di HBO Max ha condiviso in una dichiarazione con ... (cinemaserietv)
È sempre più vicina la notte degli Oscar 2024. Il presentatore Jimmy Kimmel, chiamato a condurre l'evento per la quarta volta nella sua carriera, sta ripassando gli ultimi dettagli della cerimonia ... (quotidiano)
Stando alle informazioni che stanno emergendo in rete in queste ore, Sony Interactive Entertainment ha deciso di autorizzare il rimborso agli utenti che hanno acquistato Suicide Squad: Kill The ... (game-experience)
Tracing identity and authenticity through Singapore's literary landscape - Ad Paid and Presented by National Arts Council. Meet Singapore's resident of the arts, Pooja Nansi, known for her evocative words, and spotlighting the raw sincerity in Singapore-made art. Learn more ...bbc
How to talk to a teenager—and get them to talk to you - There's so much in the world that can be unpleasant to talk about, but it's almost always worse to leave things unsaid.yahoo
The Colombian city sending men to school to learn how to care - Can teaching men how to care for newborns, repair clothes and better engage with their emotions make a more caring masculinity the norm and, in turn, rebalance entrenched gender inequalities around ...edition.cnn