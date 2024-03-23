And Just Like That 3 | Karen Pittman non torna nella terza stagione e la serie perde un altro personaggio importante!

And Just Like That 3: Karen Pittman non torna nella terza stagione (e la serie perde un altro personaggio importante!) (Di sabato 23 marzo 2024) Karen Pittman, che ha interpretato Nya Wallace in And Just Like That…, non tornerà per la terza stagione della popolare serie HBO Max. Un portavoce di HBO Max ha condiviso in una dichiarazione con The Hollywood Reporter: “È stato un piacere avere Karen Pittman nel ruolo della brillante e affascinante Professoressa Nya Wallace nelle prime due stagioni di And Just Like That… Come abbiamo apprezzato lavorare con questa dinamica attrice, così lo faranno anche gli altri“. Il portavoce del servizio di streaming ha sottolineato che, a causa degli impegni di Karen Pittman in altri show, “è diventato evidente che non è possibile girare tre ...
