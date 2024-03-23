Almost Spring | fioriscono le note di ALESSANDRA CELLETTI dal 22 marzo

Almost Spring

Almost Spring, fioriscono le note di ALESSANDRA CELLETTI dal 22 marzo (Di sabato 23 marzo 2024) Almost Spring, fioriscono le note di ALESSANDRA CELLETTI, il nuovo singolo di ALESSANDRA CELLETTI, dal 22 marzo 2024 disponibile in tutti gli store e le piattaforme digitali. Andiamo a saperne di più. “Almost Spring” di ALESSANDRA CELLETTI fuori 2024. Dopo la pubblicazione di “Lilium”, “Dew”, “Reflexes”, “Love essence” e “Silver”, vede la luce Almost Spring di ALESSANDRA CELLETTI. Brano inedito della pianista romana che, insieme ai precedenti, farà parte dell’album “Ultraminimal ? Piano essence” in uscita ad aprile. Una piccola gemma musicale dov’è ritratta mirabilmente quella sensazione di ...
