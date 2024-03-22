WWE | “Stone Cold” Steve Austin sarà a WM 40 come tante altre leggende?

(Di venerdì 22 marzo 2024) L’Hall of Famer della WWE “è tornato a sorpresa sul ring a WrestleMania 38 per un match contro Kevin Owens, interrompendo il suo ritiro. Da allora, però, non ha più combattuto. Nonosciò, i fan sono ansiosi di vederlo comparire nell’edizione di quest’anno. Con l’avvicinarsi di WrestleMania 40, le aspettative sono al massimo con il ritorno di The Rock. In occasione del suo primo incontro nello Show of Shows, dopo 11 anni, il People’s Champ unirà le forze con Roman Reigns per affrontare Cody Rhodes e Seth Rollins nella Night One del PPV. Voci di corridoio Secondo rumor, WrestleMania 40, in programma sabato 6 e domenica 7 aprile 2024 al Lincoln Financial Field di Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, vedrà la partecipazione di nomi leggendari. Tra questi, si ipotizza, ...

The Rock’s top 10 greatest WWE matches - In this article, we'll take a look at The Rock's best WWE matches, showcasing his talent and charisma before his return to WrestleMania 40.khelnow

Former WWE champion reveals challenges faced during controversial career - WWE Superstars undergo several character changes and a lot of build-up during their careers. A former champion recently opened up about the challenges that he faced while pitching his controversial ...msn

Broke Mike Tyson was paid £2.5 million to appear at WrestleMania with Stone Cold Steve Austin but hardly saw any of it - Boxing legend and wrestling superfan Mike Tyson combined his two passions at WrestleMania in 1998 but didn’t see much of his whopping £2.5million payday. ‘The Baddest Man on the ...talksport