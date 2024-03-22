WWE | John Laurinaitis dovrà rispondere alle accuse di Janel Grant entro un termine stabilito

WWE: John Laurinaitis dovrà rispondere alle accuse di Janel Grant entro un termine stabilito (Di venerdì 22 marzo 2024) La causa intentata da Janel Grant, ex dipendente WWE, nonn coinvolge solo Vince McMahon, ma anche la società stessa e l’ex dirigente John Laurinaitis. L’accusa vedrebbe le figure appena citate colpevoli di traffico sessuale e condivisione di foto e video espliciti riguardanti l’ex dipendente. L’avvocato di Laurinaitis aveva precedentemente negato le accuse rivolte all’ex dirigente e palrando di denuncia fuorviante. La causa prosegue Alcuni documenti del tribunale ottenuti da Pwinsider rivelano che Laurinaitis avrebbe preso provvedimenti per affrontare la causa, depositando una rinuncia alla notifica il 20 marzo presso la Corte distrettuale degli Stati Uniti del Connecticut. Questa azione indica il suo riconoscimento della causa intentata da ...
