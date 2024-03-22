WWE | IYO SKY vs Naomi a Smackdown stanotte | la card aggiornata

(Di venerdì 22 marzo 2024) Dopo il coinvolgimento e la rissa di settimana scorsa,combatterà direttamente con IYO SKY del Damage CTRL, nel quarto incontro annunciato per la serata, dopo i due validi per qualificarsi al Ladder Match di Wrestlemania XL e la resa dei conti tra Rey Mysterio vs Santos Escobar. Ricordiamo che sempreci sarà il face to face tra Cody Rhodes e Roman Reigns, senza il coinvolgimento né di Seth Rollins né della Bloodline. TONIGHT. ##DamageCTRL pic.twitter.com/kdHSKpCWZ0— IYO SKY (@Iyo SkyWWE) March 22, 2024 Bracket Two Semifinal: The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. AOP (Akam & Rezar) Bracket Two Semifinal: The OC (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns face-to-face Rey Mysterio ...

