WWE | IYO SKY vs Naomi a Smackdown stanotte | la card aggiornata

Durante l’episodio di SmackDown andato in onda ieri notte su FOX, Naomi ha tentato di salvare Bayley dall’attacco delle Damage CTRL. Il gesto, per quanto nobile, è stato però vano a causa ... (zonawrestling)
IYO SKY è stata protagonista di un’annata eccezionale, sin dal suo esordio nel main roster in stable con Bayley e Dakota Kai a SummerSlam 2022. Dopo aver avuto una run grandiosa a NXT, si è ... (zonawrestling)
Questa notte a SmackDown oltre alla decisione di Cody Rhodes, vincitore della Royal Rumble maschile, era attesa quella di Bayley che ha trionfato nella rissa reale femminile. Gli ultimi mesi ... (zonawrestling)
IYO SKY vs. Naomi Confirmed For 3/22 WWE SmackDown - IYO SKY will be in action on the March 22 episode of WWE SmackDown. Naomi got involved in Damage CTRL's business at the end of the March 15 episode of SmackDown as she tried to save Bayley from IYO ...fightful
Former superstar looking jacked 9 years after last WWE match - A former WWE Superstar is still in phenomenal shape and took to social media today to share a new video. The promotion is currently getting set for WrestleMania XL next month in Philadelphia. TJ ...msn
Bayley: Mercedes Mone Is The Best, I Wouldn't Be Here Without Her - Bayley explains why it was important for her to be at Mercedes Mone's AEW debut. Mercedes Mone made her AEW debut at AEW Dynamite Big Business, embarking on a new chapter in her career. WWE superstars ...fightful