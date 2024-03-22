The Last Wife | violenze domestiche e servilismo del passato che ricordano il presente

The Last Wife: violenze domestiche e servilismo del passato che ricordano il presente (Di venerdì 22 marzo 2024) The Last Wife (L’ultima moglie), film vietnamita in streaming su Netflix in questi giorni, del pluripremiato Victor Vu, giovane regista di origine americana-vietnamita, racconta le sofferenze di una giovane donna di un villaggio non distante dal Golfo del Tonchino quando il Vietnam a metà del XIX secolo era dominato dalla dinastia Nguyen (1802-1945). La storia, tratta dalla novella Il lago della vendetta dello scrittore Hong Thai, è stata trasposta sullo schermo dal pluripremiato Victor Vu, giovane regista nato in America da genitori vietnamiti (la generazione dei Boat prople). La condanna di Linh Linh, la protagonista, è un’umile popolana costretta a sposare Duc Trong, un arcigno e vecchio Governatore, che fa della corruzione la sua arte, come terza moglie o meglio come concubina, per generare un erede maschio e per servirlo nella preparazione dei ...
