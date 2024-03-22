St Louis City vs DC United – probabili formazioni

St Louis City vs DC United – probabili formazioni (Di venerdì 22 marzo 2024) Imbattuto nelle ultime tre partite, il St Louis City sfida il DC United al City Park domenica 24 marzo nel quinto turno della campagna MLS 2024. D’altro canto, la squadra ospite si reca nel Missouri con l’obiettivo di tornare a vincere dopo la prima sconfitta in quattro partite subita l’ultima volta. Il calcio di inizio di St Louis City vs DC United è previsto alla 1:30 del mattino ora italiana Anteprima della partita St Louis City vs DC United a che punto sono le due squadre St Louis City Il St Louis City si è dovuto accontentare di un punto nell’incontro con i Los Angeles Galaxy, terminato con un 3-3 al Dignity Health Sports Park ...
