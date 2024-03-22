Stocks Take a Breather After Fed-Driven Rally - Also, Apple (AAPL) fell over -4% and was the top percentage loser ... stronger than expectations of 86.8. Asian stock markets today closed mixed. China’s Shanghai Composite Index (SHCOMP) closed down ...theglobeandmail

Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed after another Wall Street record day - Stocks were mixed Friday in Asia after Wall Street tapped fresh records, led by big gains in chipmakers. Japan’s Nikkei 225 topped 41,000 for the first time early Friday but then fell back, closing up ...sandiegouniontribune

Shanghai, Apple apre maggior punto vendita nella Cina continentale - Shanghai, 22 mar – (Xinhua) – Il produttore di smartphone Apple ieri ha inaugurato a Shanghai il suo piu’ grande punto vendita della Cina continentale. Tim Cook, amministratore delegato di Apple, ha ...romadailynews