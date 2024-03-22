Senua’s Saga | Hellblade 2 | il trailer del Future Games Show 2024 evidenzia la grafica fotorealistica

(Di venerdì 22 marzo 2024) Ninja Theory ha deciso di cogliere la preziosa occasione rappresentata dalSpringcaseper mostrare un nuovodi2, con l’obiettivo di mettere in mostra ancora una volta un comparto tecnico eccezionale e che rasenta il fotorealismo. Durante questo nuovo evento il team di sviluppo inglese ha infatti ricevuto la nomination per “Ones To Watch”, assegnata dai curatori dell’evento ai tre giochi di questoche i fan devono tenere d’occhio. E proprio per celebrare questo riconoscimento, Ninja Theory ha pubblicato un nuovocontraddistinto per buon parte da sequenze di gameplay e di intermezzo già viste nei mesi ...

Senua's Saga Hellblade 2: il nuovo trailer ne esalta il comparto grafico - Un breve trailer di Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 è stato mostrato al Future Games Show per elogiarne la spettacolare grafica.everyeye

Everything Announced at State of Unreal 2024: Amy Hennig Reveals Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, New Tools Coming to UEFN, and More - In an unexpected yet pleasant surprise, Amy Henig and Skydance Media started the show by unveiling Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, one of two projects Hennig has spearheaded since joining the studio.me.ign

New Black Panther, Captain America Game From Amy Hennig Unveiled at State of Unreal 2024 - At State of Unreal 2024, Amy Hennig officially unveiled her upcoming WWII-era Marvel game starring Captain America and Black Panther, called Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra.ign