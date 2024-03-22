Senua’s Saga | Hellblade 2 | il trailer del Future Games Show 2024 evidenzia la grafica fotorealistica

Senua’s Saga

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, il trailer del Future Games Show 2024 evidenzia la grafica fotorealistica (Di venerdì 22 marzo 2024) Ninja Theory ha deciso di cogliere la preziosa occasione rappresentata dal Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2024 per mostrare un nuovo trailer di Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, con l’obiettivo di mettere in mostra ancora una volta un comparto tecnico eccezionale e che rasenta il fotorealismo. Durante questo nuovo evento il team di sviluppo inglese ha infatti ricevuto la nomination per “Ones To Watch trailer”, assegnata dai curatori dell’evento ai tre giochi di questo 2024 che i fan devono tenere d’occhio. E proprio per celebrare questo riconoscimento, Ninja Theory ha pubblicato un nuovo trailer contraddistinto per buon parte da sequenze di gameplay e di intermezzo già viste nei mesi ...
