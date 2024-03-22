Omid Scobie annuncia l’uscita di un nuovo libro | riguarderà la Famiglia Reale?

Omid Scobie

Omid Scobie annuncia l’uscita di un nuovo libro: riguarderà la Famiglia Reale? (Di venerdì 22 marzo 2024) L’autore Omid Scobie – spesso definito come il “portavoce” di Meghan Markle – ha rivelato che pubblicherà un nuovissimo libro. Dopo il polverone sollevato dai suoi lavori precedenti, lo scrittore tornerà a scrivere della Famiglia Reale inglese. Così suggerisce, infatti, il titolo della nuova pubblicazione che sarà “Royal Spin”. Nonostante le aspettative, però, sembra che il nuovo libro sarà piuttosto diverso dai suoi lavori precedenti. Omid Scobie è famoso per la pubblicazione di Finding Freedom e Endgame, incentrati sulla Famiglia Reale inglese. Finding Freedom, infatti, raccontava i retroscena delle vicende che hanno condotto il principe Harry e Meghan Markle ad allontanarsi dalla Corona. Endgame, ...
