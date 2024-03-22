Nba | Denver ad un passo dalla vetta a Ovest Houston non si ferma più

Nba Denver

Nba, Denver ad un passo dalla vetta a Ovest. Houston non si ferma più (Di venerdì 22 marzo 2024) Milano, 22 marzo 2024 – La Western Conference potrebbe presto avere un nuovo padrone. Già, perché il sorpasso in vetta alla classifica di Denver ai danni degli Oklahoma City Thunder (che, a loro volta, hanno scavalcato da poco i Minnesota Timberwolves) si avvicina. Nella notte, i campioni in carica conquistano la 13° vittoria nelle ultime 15 uscite, battendo in casa New York. Finisce 113-100, con i Nuggets trascinati al successo dalla tripla doppia da 30 punti, 14 rimbalzi e 11 assist di Jokic e da un Porter Jr. da 31 punti. Bene anche Murray, che chiude con 23 punti. Dall'altra parte non bastano i 26 punti di Brunson e i 20 di Hartenstein.  dallas sorpassa Sacramento Entrano in zona playoff a Ovest i dallas Mavericks, che sconfiggono nettamente gli Utah Jazz, ko per ...
