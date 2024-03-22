Nba | Denver ad un passo dalla vetta a Ovest Houston non si ferma più

Nel successo dei suoi Denver Nuggets per 113-100 contro i New York Knicks, Nikola Jokic ha messo a referto la sua 22^ tripla doppia stagionale. Serata da 30 punti, 14 rimbalzi e 11 assist per il ... (sportface)
Prosegue la regular season di Nba 2023/2024. Denver passa a Minneapolis contro Minnesota 115-112. Nikola Jokic chiude con 35 punti, 16 rimbalzi e 2 assist. Non manca l’apporto di Porter Jr (26+4+1) ... (sportface)
Nella notte italiana si sono giocate cinque partite della stagione 2023-2024 di NBA . Tra le sfide andate in scena le più attese erano il derby texano tra San Antonio e Dallas, mentre il big match ... (oasport)
Nuggets Journal: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope focused on repeat even as 2024-25 contract option looms - And teams value championship contributions and experience. If the Nuggets do repeat, or even make the NBA Finals again, Caldwell-Pope’s two years in Denver coinciding with two Finals runs would likely ...msn
"I just, in my heart, don't feel that this is his year" - Channing Frye doesn't see Shai Gilgeous Alexander taking the MVP award from Nikola Jokic - With the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder locked in a tight ... Shai is averaging 30.9 points - second best in the NBA this season (11 better than Jokic) - along with career-high averages of 5 ...msn
Timberwolves vs Cavs preview: tickets, TV channel, radio, injury report, start time - Minnesota is coming off a 115-112 home loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday ... The game will also be broadcast nationally on NBA TV. You can listen to Alan Horton, the radio voice of the ...nba