' Mind the gap' | 11 punti contro la disuguaglianza digitale

Mind the

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a quotidiano©

Fonte : quotidiano
'Mind the gap', 11 punti contro la disuguaglianza digitale (Di venerdì 22 marzo 2024) Un'Italia pienamente e compiutamente digitale, in cui l'innovazione diventi uno strumento fondamentale per ridurre le disuguaglianze e per far crescere il Paese, che dia a tutte e tutti le stesse possibilità di accedere alla tecnologia. È l'obiettivo di Mind The Gap, il documento programmatico presentato alla Camera dei Deputati dalla Fondazione Italia digitale e da oggi consultabile sul sito della Fondazione. Sono 11 i punti sui quali si basa il documento, come ha spiegato il presidente della Fondazione Francesco Di Costanzo: "digitale popolare, cultura e educazione al digitale, competenze, infrastrutture, modernizzazione del mercato del lavoro, un ministero dedicato, sì alle regole ma con una vera politica industriale e capacità di competere, PA digitale, govtech, ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su quotidiano
  • Mind the

    Salerno. La CAMPANIA è la REGIONE che in via sperimentale attuerà il programma di FORMAZIONE per il lavoro messo a punto da FMTS Group, vincitore del bando EUROPEO “ALMA – Aim, Learn, Master, ... (dailynews24)

  • Mind the

    La Campania è la regione che in via sperimentale attuerà il programma di formazione per il lavoro messo a punto da FmtsGroup, vincitore del bando europeo “Alma – Aim, Learn, Master, Achieve” ... (ildenaro)

  • Mind the

    Lunedì 29 gennaio 2024, alle ore 11,30, nell’Hub Fmts Group (in via Leonardo da  Vinci, 15 a Pontecagnano Faiano) si presenta il bando di attuazione per la Campania del programma “Alma – Aim, Learn, ... (ildenaro)

The landscape of retirement is shifting | Paul Fain - The median retirement age is 62, but it is projected that two-thirds of people born today will live past age 80. Are we ready for a long retirement The Mind says “Yes!” but the wallet ...msn

If Republicans want to end abortion, they need to expand Medicaid to cover those babies - There are many issues voters care about heading into the 2024 election. President Biden and progressives should make extending Medicaid one of them.usatoday

The Impact of Social Media on Modern Masculinity: A Conversation with Skylar Lewis - Skylar Lewis, the innovative Mind behind "Rise-up Kings," recently shared his insights on how social media has influenced modern masculinity. His perspectives shed light on the complexities of male ...ibtimes.sg

Video di Tendenza
Video Mind the
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.