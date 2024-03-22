Milan | Horncastle | “Loftus-Cheek trascurato da Southgate? Un’ingiustizia”

Milan, Horncastle: “Loftus-Cheek trascurato da Southgate? Un’ingiustizia” (Di venerdì 22 marzo 2024) James Horncastle, giornalista, ha commentato l'assenza di Ruben Loftus-Cheek, centrocampista del Milan, dai convocati dell'Inghilterra
