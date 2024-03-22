LIVE E3 Saxo Classic 2024 in DIRETTA | Van der Poel attacca sul Taaienberg! Milesi in fuga con 2? 25?

LIVE E3 Saxo Classic 2024 in DIRETTA: Van der Poel attacca sul Taaienberg! Milesi in fuga con 2? 25? (Di venerdì 22 marzo 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DELLA TAPPA DELLA COPPI&BARTALI DALLE 12.15 LA DIRETTA LIVE DEL GIRO DI CATALOGNA DALLE 14.00 14.44 Il vantaggio di Van der Poel sul quartetto alle sue spalle è di circa 10 secondi. 14.43 Vedremo chi avrà le forze per ricucire su Van der Poel, il quale ha attaccato ad 80 k dall’arrivo. 14.43 Ricordiamo la composizione della fuga: Lorenzo Milesi (Movistar), Emil Herzog (Bora) e Jannik Steimle (Q36.5) Mathis Le Berre (Arkea), Remi Cavagna (Movistar), Sander De Pestel (AG2R Decathlon), Niklas Markl (Dsm), Ivo OLIVEira (UAE), Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X), Jelle Vermoote (Bingoal). 14.42 L’azione di Van der Poel ha ...
