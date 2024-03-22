LIVE E3 Saxo Classic 2024 in DIRETTA | Van Aert alla caccia di Van der Poel a 35 km dal traguardo

CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DELLA TAPPA DELLA COPPI&BARTALI DALLE 12.15 LA DIRETTA LIVE DEL GIRO DI CATALOGNA DALLE 14.00 15.39 Va da solo Van Aert, che ha ... (oasport)
E3 Saxo Classic LIVE - Van der Poel and Van Aert face off for the first time - Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 2024 E3 Saxo Classic! Today should be a brilliant race with some incredible riders set to battle it out. Of course, the main headline is the first clash ...msn
LIVE! E3 Saxo Classic 2024: una sorta di "mini-Fiandre" da 207,6 km, primo duello tra Van Aert e van der Poel - 25 le squadre iscritte a questa E3 Saxo Classic 2024 con un totale di 175 corridori. Albo d'oro che parla belga nelle ultime due edizioni - entrambe vinte da Van Aert - mentre nel 2021 fu trionfo ...eurosport
E3 Saxo CLASSIC. LA PRIMA SFIDA DELL'ANNO TRA VAN AERT E VAN DER POEL - L'E3 sarà il teatro della prima sfida stagionale fra Wout Van Aert e Mathieu Van der Poel ma la lista dei protagonisti attesi è lunga e comprende, tra gli altri, Matthews, Van Baarle, Girmay, Asgreen, ...tuttobiciweb