LIVE E3 Saxo Classic 2024 in DIRETTA | gruppo compatto al 50° chilometro

(Di venerdì 22 marzo 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LALADELLA TAPPA DELLA COPPI&BARTALI DALLE 12.15 LADEL GIRO DI CATALOGNA DALLE 14.00 12:55 Attacco del francese Remy Cavagna (Movistar Team). 12:53 Altra caduta nel, coinvolti 4 atleti. 12:50 Wout Van Aert non saliva sulla bicicletta da competizione da ben 26 giorni. Chiaro come il suo obiettivo sia il Giro delle Fiandre, vedremo quest’oggi in che condizione si presentera. 12:47 Tra poco meno di 45 km, la prima “vera” asperità della gara. La Houppe, un tratto di 1.9 km al 5.1%. 12:44 Velocità media al momento di 51 km/h. 12:41 Mancano 165 chilometri all’arrivo, siamo ormai a 50? di gara. 12:38 Manca poco alla seconda asperità di giornata, il Paddestraat. Un saliscendi caratteristico, ma non ...

