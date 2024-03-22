LIVE E3 Saxo Classic 2024 in DIRETTA | gruppo compatto al 40° chilometro

E3 Saxo Classic LIVE - Harelbeke - Harelbeke 207.6 km The ultimate semi-classic, the happy-funtime version or De Ronde, the often best race day of the year. Just a great way to kick off the weekend. Expected finish time: 16 ...msn

E3 Saxo Classic LIVE - Van der Poel and Van Aert face off for the first time - Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 2024 E3 Saxo Classic! Can Balsamo and Philipsen continue the win roll Cyclingnews highlights the favourites at the one-day classic ...cyclingnews

E3 Saxo CLASSIC. LA PRIMA SFIDA DELL'ANNO TRA VAN AERT E VAN DER POEL - L'E3 sarà il teatro della prima sfida stagionale fra Wout Van Aert e Mathieu Van der Poel ma la lista dei protagonisti attesi è lunga e comprende, tra gli altri, Matthews, Van Baarle, Girmay, Asgreen, ...tuttobiciweb