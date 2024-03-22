LIVE E3 Saxo Classic 2024 in DIRETTA | gruppo compatto al 40° chilometro

LIVE E3 Saxo Classic 2024 in DIRETTA: gruppo compatto al 40° chilometro (Di venerdì 22 marzo 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DELLA TAPPA DELLA COPPI&BARTALI DALLE 12.15 LA DIRETTA LIVE DEL GIRO DI CATALOGNA DALLE 14.00 12:32 I dodici atleti in fuga sono già stati ripresi dal gruppo. 12:29 Sono Fran Miholjevic (Bahrain Victorius); Marco Haller (Bora); Boasson Hagen (Total Energies); Jordan Labrosse (Decathlon AG2R); Lewis Askey (Groupama); Julius Van de Bergh (Dsm); Luke Durbridge (Jayco); Rasmus Wallin (Uno-X) e Jelle Vermoote (Bingoal). 12:25 Primo tentativo di fuga dopo 28 chilometri che coinvolge 12 atleti che a breve vi andremo a delineare. 12:22 Mancano meno di 5 km alla prima asperità, il Katteberg. Un tratto di pavè di 1 km al 4.4%! 12:19 Perde subito un uomo il team Visma. Si ritira dopo la caduta il norvegese Per Hagenes ...
