LIVE E3 Saxo Classic 2024 in DIRETTA | gruppo compatto a 50 km dall'arrivo nonostante diversi attacchi

LIVE Saxo

LIVE E3 Saxo Classic 2024 in DIRETTA: gruppo compatto a 50 km dall’arrivo nonostante diversi attacchi (Di venerdì 22 marzo 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DELLA TAPPA DELLA COPPI&BARTALI DALLE 12.15 LA DIRETTA LIVE DEL GIRO DI CATALOGNA DALLE 14.00 15.23 50 KM AL TRAGUARDO! 15.22 Si stacca dalla testa Ivo OLIVEra, che sta attendendo Nils Pollit e Stefan Kung, 15.21 In testa alla corsa ci sono: Jorgenson, De Pestel, Lazkano, Cavagna, Markl, OLIVEra, Steimle, Abrahamsen e Vermoote. 15.21 Caduta per Tiesji Benoot. 15.20 Alaphilippe si riporta sul gruppo con Van Aert e Van der Poel. 15.19 Anche Jorgenson è riuscito a riportarsi sulla testa insieme a Lazkano. 15.18 Prova ad accelerare Wellens, che è seguito da Pedersen e Milesi, il quale avendo Lazkano davanti è andato a chiudere il buco 15.17 Attacco di Lazkano, che si riporta ...
