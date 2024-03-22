LIVE E3 Saxo Classic 2024 in DIRETTA | dieci corridori in fuga con 3? di margine | c’è Lorenzo Milesi

LIVE E3 Saxo Classic 2024 in DIRETTA: dieci corridori in fuga con 3? di margine, c’è Lorenzo Milesi (Di venerdì 22 marzo 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DELLA TAPPA DELLA COPPI&BARTALI DALLE 12.15 LA DIRETTA LIVE DEL GIRO DI CATALOGNA DALLE 14.00 13:50 Nessuno dei 10 fuggitivi vanta un piazzamento tra i migliori 50 nella E3 Saxo Classic. Quello che vanta più vittorie nel circuito maggiore è il francese Remi Cavagna, con 13. 13:47 Piove. Completato il passaggio sul 1° muro di giornata. Il prossimo sarà tra 7 chilometri, il “Kanarieberg” di 1 km al 7.9%. 13:44 Fuggitivi all’attacco de “La Houppe”, tratto di strada di 1.9 km al 5.1%. 13:41 Il distacco del gruppo è di +3’25” dai 10 fuggitivi tra cui, ricordiamo, Lorenzo Milesi. 13:38 Staccato di 2.5 km dai fuggitivi il gruppo, quando ne mancano 5 a “La Houppe”, ...
