LIVE Saxo

LIVE E3 Saxo Classic 2024 in DIRETTA: cinque corridori in fuga, tra cui Lorenzo Milesi (Di venerdì 22 marzo 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DELLA TAPPA DELLA COPPI&BARTALI DALLE 12.15 LA DIRETTA LIVE DEL GIRO DI CATALOGNA DALLE 14.00 13:05 Si muove la situazione al 60° chilometro. Un gruppetto di 5 corridori in fuga, tra cui Lorenzo Milesi. 13:02 Gli unici 3 atleti ad essersi imposti per almeno due volte consecutive (dopo il 2000) in questa corsa sono: Wout van Aert (2022-2023) Fabian Cancellara (2010-2011) Tom Boonen (2005-2006-2007) 12:58 Subito ripreso il transalpino. Problemi al cambio per il tedesco Nico Denz (Bora), vediamo se riuscirà a proseguire la corsa. 12:55 Attacco del francese Remy Cavagna (Movistar Team). 12:53 Altra caduta nel gruppo, coinvolti 4 atleti tra cui Fran Miholjevic ...
