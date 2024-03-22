LIVE E3 Saxo Classic 2024 in DIRETTA | caduta iniziale per Alberto Bettiol

LIVE Saxo

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a oasport©

Fonte : oasport
LIVE E3 Saxo Classic 2024 in DIRETTA: caduta iniziale per Alberto Bettiol (Di venerdì 22 marzo 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DELLA TAPPA DELLA COPPI&BARTALI DALLE 12.15 LA DIRETTA LIVE DEL GIRO DI CATALOGNA DALLE 14.00 12:13 L’ultima caduta di Alberto Bettiol risale al 1° di febbraio, nella seconda tappa del Tour du Gard. 12:10 Mancano circa 10 chilometri alla prima asperità presentata dal tracciato, un tratto di Pavé denominato Katteberg. Sicuramente non il tratto più impegnativo della corsa. 12:07 Tra i corridori coinvolti nella caduta anche un uomo Visma, il norvegese Per Strand Hagenes 12:05 Purtroppo la caduta ha coinvolto Alberto Bettiol (EF Education), reduce dall’ottimo successo alla Milano-Torino. 12:03 C’è già una ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport
  • LIVE Saxo

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DELLA TAPPA DELLA COPPI&BARTALI DALLE 12.15 LA DIRETTA LIVE DEL GIRO DI CATALOGNA DALLE 14.00 12:03 C’è già una caduta, che coinvolge 8 ... (oasport)

  • LIVE Saxo

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DELLA TAPPA DELLA COPPI&BARTALI DALLE 12.15 LA DIRETTA LIVE DEL GIRO DI CATALOGNA DALLE 14.00 11:53 Si preannunciano quindi tentativi di ... (oasport)

  • LIVE Saxo

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DELLA TAPPA DELLA COPPI&BARTALI DALLE 12.15 LA DIRETTA LIVE DEL GIRO DI CATALOGNA DALLE 14.00 11:40 Tra circa 10? partirà la 66ª ... (oasport)

E3 Saxo Classic LIVE - Harelbeke - Harelbeke 207.6 km The ultimate semi-classic, the happy-funtime version or De Ronde, the often best race day of the year. Just a great way to kick off the weekend. Expected finish time: 16 ...msn

E3 Saxo Classic LIVE - Van der Poel and Van Aert face off for the first time - Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 2024 E3 Saxo Classic! Can Balsamo and Philipsen continue the win roll Cyclingnews highlights the favourites at the one-day classic ...cyclingnews

E3 Saxo CLASSIC. LA PRIMA SFIDA DELL'ANNO TRA VAN AERT E VAN DER POEL - L'E3 sarà il teatro della prima sfida stagionale fra Wout Van Aert e Mathieu Van der Poel ma la lista dei protagonisti attesi è lunga e comprende, tra gli altri, Matthews, Van Baarle, Girmay, Asgreen, ...tuttobiciweb

Video di Tendenza
Video LIVE Saxo
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.